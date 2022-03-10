PDP to hold Caucus, NEC meetings next week

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, said on Thursday the party would hold its National Caucus meeting on March 14.

Anyanwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting would hold the next day.

READ ALSO: Court fixes April 8 for adoption of final address in PDP’s suit challenging Matawalle’s defection to APC

He said: “The caucus meeting will take place at Akwa Ibom State Governors’ Lodge at 8:00 p.m., while the 95th NEC meeting has been fixed for the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

“All members are expected to be in attendance.”

Although the secretary did not disclose the agenda for the meetings, the party is expected to discuss its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections among other issues.

