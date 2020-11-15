PDP to hold emergency NEC meeting Thursday over Umahi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday over the reported defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor had reportedly met with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja and declared his intention to join the ruling party.

A source close to Umahi told journalists on Sunday the governor decided to pitch tent with APC over the PDP decision to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the north.

According to him, the PDP Board of Trustees will meet ahead of the NEC meeting on Wednesday.

The source said: ” The move is to have at least three APC governors in the South-East and use it as a canvassing opportunity to convince the APC leadership to give the APC presidential ticket to the zone.

“Election is like warfare and all is good in any war. Since the PDP has deliberately refused to zone its presidential ticket to the zone, the Igbo will go with any political party that panders to its interest. Check out since 1999, the South-East has been a backbone of the PDP and nothing to show for it.

“You cannot deny the fidelity of the South-East to the PDP project. As a matter of fact, no geo-political zone can boast of the faithfulness to the PDP cause like the South-East.

“Governor Umahi feels the zone and its people are being used like pawns in the game of chess. When will they be given the opportunity to contest the biggest election after two decades of unbroken democracy?”

