PDP to hold zonal congresses March 6 | Ripples Nigeria

PDP to hold zonal congresses March 6
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved March 6 for the conduct of its zonal congresses in the six geo-political zones.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the NWC has fixed February 25 for the submission of nomination forms for aspirants seeking election into various national positions in the party.
READ ALSO: Tension in PDP as NWC considers sack of Secondus as national chairman
Ologbondiyan said: “Forms are to be submitted to the PDP Directorate of Mobilisation and Organising.
“The PDP charges our leaders, members, and teeming supporters to continue to work hard in the collective effort to win elections.”
PDP demands minister’s sack for asking Nigerians to defend themselves from criminals
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday demanded the sack of the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), for asking Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits, Boko Haram terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in the country.
The PDP in a statement issued by his National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the minister’s statement as reckless and irresponsible.
Magashi had on Wednesday challenged Nigerians not to leave the fight against insecurity to the military alone.
He said: “Well, security is not the responsibility of the military alone. It is the responsibility of everybody to be alert and ensure safety when necessary. We shouldn’t be cowards. Sometimes the bandits come with about three rounds of ammunition and when they fire shots everybody will run. In our younger days, we stand to fight any form of aggression.
“Why should people run away from minor, minor aggressions? We should stand and face them. If these people know that the people have the competence and capability to defend themselves, they will run away.”
But the PDP argued that the statement was a confirmation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has “surrendered to outlaws and lacked the determination to fight them.”
The party said: “It is unthinkable that a government would describe unarmed victims of armed aggression of terrorist and bandits as “cowards” while those who were elected and given the necessary resources to defend them recede in the comfort and safety of their offices in Abuja.
READ ALSO: 'Don't leave fight against bandits, others to military alone,' Minister charges Nigerians
“Such disposition to security; a statutory responsibility of government, goes to validate apprehensions that our nation is indeed descending to a failed state under the Buhari Presidency, where the government can no longer perform its duties while unarmed citizens are left to confront bandits and warlords.
“Given the silence by the Buhari Presidency, our party holds that the defeatist comment by the minister represents the disposition of President Muhammadu Buhari and his security architecture, and explains why the administration has remained complacent in the fight against terrorism and banditry in our country.
“Such statement by the Buhari administration, at the time it ought to be scaling up its security strategies to guarantee the safety of all Nigerians, have been emboldening bandits, terrorists and kidnappers to escalate their acts atrocities against our compatriots.
“Moreover, with such disposition, the Buhari administration is creating a lucrative job for bandits, terrorists and kidnappers who are settled with huge ransom instead of being faced with firepower.
“Our party however urges Nigerians not to despair at this moment but brace up as it has become obvious that we are now in a despondent situation where the government has shown that it can no longer defend the citizens.
IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) two weeks after the CBN directed banks to close accounts related to cryptocurrency across Nigeria.
The CBN had also warned deposit money banks and other financial institutions against dealing with cryptocurrency exchanges, starting that the digital asset isn’t a legal tender in Nigeria.
According to the IMF, the caution shown by Nigeria’s monetary authority is warranted due to the risk in cryptocurrency. The IMF made its reservation known in the 2020 Article IV IMF Staff Report for Nigeria.
In the report, the Resident Representative of IMF for Nigeria, Ari Aisen, said the use of cryptocurrencies raises concern as bitcoin and other digital assets could be used in illegal activities such as money laundering and drug peddling.
Read also: Buhari's man faults CBN ban on cryptocurrency trading
“The issue with some of the cryptocurrencies is that perhaps some care should be taken about their activities. The use of cryptocurrencies is a concern.
“That is why some central banks, not only in Nigeria, have these concerns about what kind of activities these cryptocurrencies are put and how best to monitor those activities.”
Aisen’s reason for caution is same with the CBN, but this warning has failed to curb the growing penetration of bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. The persons, companies and institutional investors are purchasing bitcoin to grow their wealth.
The increasing acceptance is reflected in the valuation of Bitcoin, which was $1 as at the time it was created in 2009, but now trades above $50,000 in February 2021. As at December 2020, Bitcoin crossed $20,000 mark, but Bitcoin current price is $51,828.64 as at the time of filing this report.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan…
Man arrested for beating wife to death over phone call in Lagos
A 48-year-old man, David Idibie, has been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly beating his wife, Juliana, to death for receiving a phone call from another man.
According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the incident happened in the Ajah area of the state on Tuesday night while Idibie was arrested on Wednesday.
Adejobi in a statement, said the incident occurred at the couple’s residence at Joado Street, Oke Ira Nla, a suburb of the state.
The police spokesman said residents informed the police at the Langbasa Division and detectives were dispatched to the scene where the suspect was arrested.
The police statement reads:
“The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one David Idibie, male, of Joado Street, Oke Ira Nla, Ajah area of Lagos State, for the murder of his wife, one Juliana Idibie, female, 42, of same address, on 16th February, 2021 at about 10pm.
“It was gathered that the deceased had engaged the suspect in a hot argument on certain matrimonial issues and in the process, she slumped and sustained severe head injury.
Read also: Police arraigns man for allegedly beating pregnant wife to death in Ondo
“While lying in a pool of blood, the angry husband refused to rescue her until she gave up the ghost.
“The police operatives attached to Langbasa Division, Ajah, who were informed of the ugly incident by a neighbour of the couple, raced to the scene, arrested the suspect and evacuated the corpse to the mortuary.
“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act and vowed to work with other relevant government agencies and non-governmental bodies to tackle domestic violence to a standstill in the state.
“The police boss has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation.
“While reiterating his zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, especially domestic violence, CP Hakeem Odumosu admonishes couples to always resolve their differences and conflicts with decorum and maturity as the law will not spare anyone who kills his or her spouse.”
A neighbour of the Idibies who also confirmed the incident, said Idibie had often engaged his wife in a fight after complaining that she was sleeping around with other men.
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
While the week continued to be shaped by the narratives of the previous week where the Nigerian apex bank had...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria...
UCL: Porto take control of Juve tie as Dortmund win at Sevilla
Portuguese giants, Porto defeated their Italian counterparts Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. Porto scored...
