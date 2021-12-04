PDP to inaugurate new NWC December 10

The newly-elected members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) will be inaugurated on December 10 in Abuja.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the ceremony would take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

He added that the valedictory session of the outgoing NWC would take place on December 8 at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The new National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyochia Ayu, and other members of the NWC were elected during the party’s national convention held on October 31.

