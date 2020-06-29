PDP TO IZE-IYAMU: Tell one positive thing Oshiomhole said about you

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo State governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has been challenged to present any positive comment made on him by the former national chairman of his party, Adams Oshiomhole.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the challenge to Ize-Iyamu following his claim that Oshiomhole made some positive comments on him four years ago.

Oshiomhole had during the last governorship electioneering campaign in Edo State in 2016, made several negative comments and allegations against Ize-Iyamu, who then was the governorship candidate of the PDP.

Ize-Iyamu, who is now the APC candidate and enjoying the backing of Oshiomhole, in a recent statement claimed that Oshiomhole apart from saying negative things against him also said some positive things about him.

He also claimed that Oshiomhole did not speak from his heart when he said those negative things againsthim I’m public.

However, in a statement on Sunday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the claim credited to Ize-Iyamu was a defeatist statement from a person who had been “mortally devastated by myriads of negative public commentaries on him by Oshiomhole.”

He said, “It is already in the public domain that Oshiomhole, in his official capacity as governor of Edo State, declared and even swore before God and man that Ize-Iyamu is an impostor, a fake pastor, rusticated student, a career dropout, acid bath assailant, liar, treasury looter; an incompetent and questionable character, who is only good for night meetings and not fit to be the governor of Edo state, among other damaging testimonials.

“Furthermore, Ize-Iyamu’s claims, that Oshiomhole did not speak from his heart when he went public on him, is completely defeatist as the former governor repeatedly stated that he bore full responsibility for the statements he made against the APC candidate.

“Our party notes that Ize-Iyamu is not pursuing any defamation case to disprove the former governor. Instead, he is claiming that Oshiomhole also made certain fair comments on him.

“The PDP hereby challenges Ize Iyamu to make such positive comments by Oshiomhole public.”

