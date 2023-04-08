PDP to Nigerians: Pray for justice, we’ll recover Atiku’s presidential mandate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reiterated its resolve to take every lawful means in winning its case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The PDP, which had Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate, emerged second at the February 25 presidential election, polling 6,984,520 votes.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having garnered 8,794,726 votes, whereas his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi scored 6,101,533 votes to come third.

Both the PDP and LP are challenging the outcome of the election at the tribunal.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, on Saturday, appealed to Nigerians to use the Easter season to rekindle their hope for a new and purposeful order derived from the will of the people.

He stated that Nigerians are observing another celebration in fear, hardship and hopelessness due to the maladministration of the APC.

The statement reads: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urges Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to pray for the triumph of justice in the country and rekindle their hope for a new and purposeful order that derives only from the will of the people.

“The coming of Easter, at the time Nigerians are despondent over the outcome of the 2023 general elections, serves as an assurance that no matter how long falsehood and manipulation appear to thrive, the truth will surely prevail at the end of the day.

“This season rekindles humanity’s assurance of victory of life over death, hope over despair, justice over injustice, and the triumph of the will of the people over the selfish and parochial scheme of an arrogant, selfish, corrupt and manipulative few.

“The PDP assures of its utmost resolve to take every lawful action in the determination to retrieve the presidential mandate freely given by the people to our party and candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the February 25, 2023, presidential election so that Nigerians can have the breath of fresh air under a purposeful leadership that they eagerly yearn for.

“The PDP felicitates with Nigerians and wishes them a happy Easter celebration.”

