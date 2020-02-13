PDP TO OSHIOMHOLE: Your plot to trigger violence in Bayelsa has failed

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday described statements credited to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Bayelsa State governorship election as empty and inconsequential ranting.

The APC chief had in his reaction to the apex court’s ruling, said the PDP governorship candidate, Duoye Diri, would not be inaugurated as Bayelsa governor because he did not meet the 2/3 constitutional requirement for the state.

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party told Oshiomhole “to steer clear of Bayelsa State as his apparent plots to trigger violence in the state has failed.”

The statement read: “The PDP further counseled Oshiomhole to be careful with his utterances and not use any forms of venomous garrulity and clear misuse of language to destabilize our nation and truncate our hard earned democracy.

“The people of Bayelsa State know as a fact that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), under our laws, cannot take instructions from any individual, let alone a factional national chairman of a dysfunctional political party like the APC.

“The PDP, as a law-abiding party, counsels Oshiomhole to rein in himself and desist from all odious designs against Bayelsa State, her people, and the government.

“The PDP also calls on the people of Bayelsa State to remain calm as their mandate has been restored and cannot be taken away by the ranting of any individual who has no stake whatsoever in the wellbeing of his own home state.”

