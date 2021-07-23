PDP to participate in Ogun local council election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will participate in Saturday’s local government elections in Ogun State.

The PDP Secretary in the state, Leke Shittu, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abeokuta, said the clarification became necessary following the confusion generated by a statement credited to one Sikirulai Ogundele who claimed the party had pulled out of the election.

He said: “This is to inform the general public and good people of Ogun State that the PDP will never pull out of tomorrow’s local government election in Ogun State.

“We have done all that we are supposed to do under the law and we will surely participate in the local government election in Ogun State.

“We hereby use this medium to urge the good people of Ogun State to disregard the statement credited to one Hon Sikirulai Ogundele who is not in any capacity capable to speak on behalf of our great party; PDP.

“It’s all gimmicks to create confusion where there is none but as the authentic leadership of Ogun PDP, the opposition party is participating in the local government election.”

Ogundele had said on Thursday the party would boycott the exercise over a dispute with the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC).

