Politics
PDP to present certificate of return to Atiku Wednesday
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will present the certificate of return to former Vice President Abubakar Atiku on Wednesday.
Abubakar won the PDP presidential ticket in last Saturday’s primary election held in Abuja.
He polled 371 votes to brush off the challenges of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and 11 other aspirants in the exercise.
READ ALSO: Atiku’s victory in PDP presidential primary good for Nigeria – BoT chairman
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said all governors, governorship candidates, presidential aspirants, members of the party’s Board of Trustees, members of the National Assembly and other critical stakeholders will attend the event slated for the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.
