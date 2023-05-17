Politics
PDP to probe members for alleged anti-party activities
The Peoples Democratic Party will probe some of its members for alleged anti-party activities in the build-up to the last general election.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) took the decision at its 571st meeting in Abuja.
He added that the NWC resolved to set a committee to review all cases of reported indiscipline and anti-party activities by some party members before and during the elections.
The move, according to him, is part of ongoing efforts by the PDP national leadership to ensure discipline as well as achieve a comprehensive reconciliation in the party.
READ ALSO: PDP NWC nullifies Ahmed Makarfi’s suspension
The statement read: “This resolution of the NWC is pursuant to its powers under Section 29 (2) (a) and (b) and Section 31 (2) (c), (d) and (i) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).
“Accordingly, the NWC hereby directs that no organ of the party at any level shall henceforth commence any disciplinary action against any member of the party without due consideration and regard to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).
“The NWC charges all members to remain focused on the ideals of our party as a democratic organisation guided by our rules, regulations, and constitution as we collectively make progress towards lasting reconciliation, discipline, and unity in our party.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...