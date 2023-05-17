PDP to probe members for alleged anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party will probe some of its members for alleged anti-party activities in the build-up to the last general election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) took the decision at its 571st meeting in Abuja.

He added that the NWC resolved to set a committee to review all cases of reported indiscipline and anti-party activities by some party members before and during the elections.

The move, according to him, is part of ongoing efforts by the PDP national leadership to ensure discipline as well as achieve a comprehensive reconciliation in the party.

The statement read: “This resolution of the NWC is pursuant to its powers under Section 29 (2) (a) and (b) and Section 31 (2) (c), (d) and (i) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“Accordingly, the NWC hereby directs that no organ of the party at any level shall henceforth commence any disciplinary action against any member of the party without due consideration and regard to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC charges all members to remain focused on the ideals of our party as a democratic organisation guided by our rules, regulations, and constitution as we collectively make progress towards lasting reconciliation, discipline, and unity in our party.”

