PDP to reclaim power in 2023 – Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would seize power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Saraki, who stated this during a visit to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, commended the PDP stakeholders in the state for supporting the governor in his efforts at developing the state.

The ex-Senate President was accompanied on the trip by the former Kogi State Governor, Idris Wada, former National Chairman of the PDP, Kawu Baraje, Senator Suleiman Adokwe, and the Chairman of Saraki for President Campaign Council, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher.

He said: “I also want to commend the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, for providing purposeful leadership for the PDP in the North-Central zone and his commitment to the growth and development of the party which has contributed in no small measure to ensure a hitch-free National Convention of the party last month.

READ ALSO: Ex-governors will lure new members to PDP ahead of 2023 – Saraki

“As you all can testify, the nationwide decamping of top APC members into the PDP is an indication that the ruling party was disintegrating and might eventually lose all of its members before the 2023 general elections.

“A political party that cannot organize its affairs has no business leading this country. A party that has organized its affairs is ready to lead the country and that is the PDP.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now