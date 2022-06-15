PDP to screen Atiku’s running mate Thursday

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee to screen the potential running mate for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the screening of the candidate would take place at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

The committee is headed by a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi, while Akilu Indabawa will serve as the secretary.

READ ALSO: Atiku’s running mate to emerge by Friday — Ayu

Other members of the committee are former governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, ex-Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, Binta Bello, Mutiat Adedoja, Austin Opara, Aisha Madawaki, Ayotunde George-Ologun, Chidiebelu Mofus, and Fidelis Tapgun.

Three governors – Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), and Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) have been considered as possible running mate for the former vice president.

A report however emerged on Wednesday that Wike has been recommended as the vice presidential candidate for next year’s election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now