PDP to unveil Presidential Campaign Council Thursday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says it has concluded plans to unveil its 2023 National Presidential Campaign Council team.

This was disclosed by the party’s National Spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, while briefing journalists after the party’s national caucus meeting in Abuja on Wednesday night.

Ologunagba said the party would release the list of the campaign team after the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the National Executive Council meetings scheduled for Thursday, where the list would be scritutinzed for approval.

Read also:Makinde vows to continue fighting for relevance in PDP

“The party is set to go and ready for the elections. We are ready for the Thursday BoT meeting and caucus meeting.

“All issues were resolved, and we are happy as a party, and we are ready to go because the mission to rescue and rebuild our country is going on in line with the plan of our party,” the PDP spokesman said.

“We are set to go. We are ready. The organs of the party are working. You can see that PDP is truly a party. Every decision of this party is in line with the constitution of our party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now