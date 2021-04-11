PDP unveils candidates for South-West congress | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday released the list of candidates cleared for the South-West Zonal Congress.

The congress which takes place on Tuesday is expected to produce the party’s executive in the region.

In a document signed by PDP National Organisation Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), the party’s former chairman in the zone, Dr. Eddy Olafeso and ex-deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, would vie for the chairmanship seat.

The duo of Chief Rahman Owokoniran and Jenyo Bunmi, will contest for the position of zonal secretary.

Also cleared by the party’s screening committee are – Ogunye Omotoyosi and Oke Michael, who will slug it out for the position of treasurer,

Others are – Amuwa Adegbenro and Bakenne Adewale (Organising Secretary), Olusanya Adefarati and Fadaka Ayodele (Zonal Publicity Secretary), Adewoyin Babatunde and Aivoji Olabode (financial secretary) and Babatunde Samuel and Monsuru Kukoyi (legal adviser).

Dominic Adegbola, Balogun Ayuba and Adeola Adewunmi will contest the zonal auditor’s position while Modinat Adedibu and Abimbola Lanre-Balogun had been cleared for the women leader’s seat.

