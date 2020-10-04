PDP urges Buhari not to ‘succumb to pressure’ on Ondo election | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to pressure and renege on his resolve not to interfere in elections, especially in next Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, made the call at a news conference in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan urged Buhari not to succumb to the pressure of those plotting to use violence and “federal might” to muscle the Ondo election against the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state.

He said the PDP campaign council had reviewed all issues relating to the election.

The spokesman said the party affirmed that its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, enjoyed the greater support of the overwhelming majority of Ondo people and he was indisputably in good stand for victory on Saturday.

He added that it was not Jegede’s fault that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu did not perform and that the people identified the PDP candidate as a rallying point in their quest for new and purposeful leadership.

Ologbondiyan said if Akeredolu had done well in the last four years, he would have been celebrating his achievements instead of threatening his people and seeking to drag in the presidency on the matter.

He said: “Our campaign, therefore, calls on Buhari not to succumb to pressure by Akeredolu and the All Progressives Congress to renege in his resolve not to interfere in elections, as amply witnessed in the September 19 election in Edo.

“We invite Mr. President to note the applause and commendations coming to him from all parts of our nation and the global community over the non-interference of his presidency in the conduct of the Edo election.

“For allowing a free, fair, and credible election in Edo State, a development that allowed the will of the people to prevail.

“Mr. President must not allow Akeredolu, who had been justly rejected by his people for non-performance and who has declared his citizens as his ‘enemies for life,’ to detract him from his desire in this regard.

“Our campaign therefore urges President Buhari to adopt the same Edo stance to ensure a free, fair and credible election in Ondo, without regard to partisan consideration.

“This is important so that he can leave a legacy of electoral uprightness for which posterity and history can be kind to him.

“We make this demand because it is clear that the tide favours Eyitayo Jegede in this election.”

