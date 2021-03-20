PDP urges Buhari to beef up security around Gov Ortom, demands attackers’ arrest | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP urges Buhari to beef up security around Gov Ortom, demands attackers’ arrest
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday night condemned the attack on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, by suspected assailants.
Gunmen suspected to be assailants had on Saturday morning opened fire on the governor’s convoy along the Makurdi-Gboko Road in Benue.
But the governor’s security details repelled the attack.
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agents to go after those behind the attack on Ortom, arrest and prosecute them accordingly.
The party also implored the President to beef up security around the governor.
The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party vehemently condemns Saturday’s reckless attack and assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state by suspected bandits reported to be killer herdsmen.
“The party calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to put machinery in motion by ordering an immediate manhunt, arrest, and prosecution of the assailants and beef up security around the governor.
“The PDP expresses shock that the assailants trailed Governor Ortom and opened fire on him and his aides along Makurdi/Gboko road, in an attack that by every indication is aimed at assassinating the governor.
REA ALSO: Armed herdsmen attack Gov Ortom’s convoy
“Our party is worried that this brazen attempt at Governor Ortom’s life is coming on the heels of his outspokenness in exposing those allegedly behind the incessant attacks of communities in the state and demanding that the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility on the protection of life and property in the state.
“The PDP fears for the life of Governor Ortom and we urge Nigerians to hold the All Progressives Congress-led administration responsible for its failure to take a decisive step to check the escalated insecurity and brazen attacks on innocent Nigerians.
“The PDP, however, calls on Governor Ortom not to be deterred by the attack but to remain courageous and at alert, at all times while providing leadership to the people of his state.
“The party also calls on the people of Benue State to be calm and vigilant while providing useful information to security agencies to flush bandits and criminal elements out of the state and other parts of the country.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Oshoala scores goal no.15, bags assist as Barca Ladies beat Vallecano
Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala scored a goal and bagged an assist on Saturday to help Barca Ladies to a...
Lewandowski bags hat-trick, Haaland nets brace as Bayern win, Dortmund draw
German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 4-0 in a league game on Saturday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick....
Abia Warriors’ Adeleke Adekunle replaces Kenneth Omeruo in Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Abia Warriors defender Adeleke Adekunle has been called up to the national team squad for this month’s outings by Super...
Spain-based Sadiq Umar replaced by Enyimba’s Anayo Iwuala in Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Enyimba star, Anayo Iwuala has been called-up by Gernot Rohr as part of the Super Eagles squad for this months...
EUROPA DRAW: Arsenal get giant-slayers Slavia Prague, Man Utd to face Granada
The two English Premier League clubs left in the Europa League race, Arsenal and Manchester United, have discovered their foes...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...