PDP urges Buhari to beef up security around Gov Ortom, demands attackers’ arrest | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday night condemned the attack on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, by suspected assailants.

Gunmen suspected to be assailants had on Saturday morning opened fire on the governor’s convoy along the Makurdi-Gboko Road in Benue.

But the governor’s security details repelled the attack.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agents to go after those behind the attack on Ortom, arrest and prosecute them accordingly.

The party also implored the President to beef up security around the governor.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party vehemently condemns Saturday’s reckless attack and assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state by suspected bandits reported to be killer herdsmen.

“The party calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to put machinery in motion by ordering an immediate manhunt, arrest, and prosecution of the assailants and beef up security around the governor.

“The PDP expresses shock that the assailants trailed Governor Ortom and opened fire on him and his aides along Makurdi/Gboko road, in an attack that by every indication is aimed at assassinating the governor.

REA ALSO: Armed herdsmen attack Gov Ortom’s convoy

“Our party is worried that this brazen attempt at Governor Ortom’s life is coming on the heels of his outspokenness in exposing those allegedly behind the incessant attacks of communities in the state and demanding that the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility on the protection of life and property in the state.

“The PDP fears for the life of Governor Ortom and we urge Nigerians to hold the All Progressives Congress-led administration responsible for its failure to take a decisive step to check the escalated insecurity and brazen attacks on innocent Nigerians.

“The PDP, however, calls on Governor Ortom not to be deterred by the attack but to remain courageous and at alert, at all times while providing leadership to the people of his state.

“The party also calls on the people of Benue State to be calm and vigilant while providing useful information to security agencies to flush bandits and criminal elements out of the state and other parts of the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions