PDP urges Buhari to intervene in attacks on campaign teams, rallies

The People Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the attacks on its campaign teams and rallies across the country.

The Council’s Director of Strategy and Communication, Dele Momodu, who made the appeal at a news conference in Abuja, also urged the president to intervene in the destruction of its campaign billboards, especially in states not under his control.

He added that it has become impossible for the PDP to erect billboards or paste posters especially in Lagos State.

Momodu also condemned Thursday’s attack on the residence of the Rivers coordinator of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Lee Maeba, in Port Harcourt.

Several cases of violence had been recorded across the country since the take-off of campaign activities in September.

He said: “We are hoping that Mr. President will speak with security agencies to protect the lives of our people; to protect our properties wherever they are in Nigeria, because we are all Nigerians.

“Yes, there are internal issues within the PDP, but that should not result in bloodshed. I don’t want to apportion blames because I am not a security agents.”

READ ALSO: APC manifesto: Keyamo tackles Dele Momodu for undertaking ‘hatchet job’ for Atiku

Momodu described the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the most experienced and most detribalised candidate in the 2023 election.

“PDP is a very responsible political party. We are the most organised political party.

“That is why our rallies are usually carnivals; carnivals of ideas; carnivals of issues.

“In a few times we have had issues; it was because some people wanted to disrupt our rallies, but thank God we have a very good defence team.

“Our defence team always goes ahead to ensure maximum security because if you go to a rally and people get killed or injured, nobody wants to come to the next rally.

“We have been fortunate that we have been able to prevent thugs from taking over our rallies.’’ Momodu added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now