PDP urges Buhari to reflect on Nigeria’s ailing health sector after postponed medical trip

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to reflect on Nigeria’s health sector and other failing parts of the economy in the wake of his postponed medical trip.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that President Buhari shelved his medical follow-up trip to the United Kingdom which was earlier scheduled for Friday.

Initially, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday disclosed that the President would yesterday proceed to London for “a scheduled medical follow-up.”

But Adesina in another statement titled, ‘President Buhari postpones London trip’, announced the postponement, adding, that a new date would be announced in due course.

However, the opposition PDP in a statement issued on Friday via its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan urged Buhari to reflect on the ailing state of the economy and various challenges therein.

This came in the wake of widespread approval over the clampdown of citizens’s rights through the Twitter Ban.

According to the PDP, “Our party urges President Buhari to use this period to reflect on the suffering of millions of Nigerians who do not have access to foreign medical treatment, but who are dying on daily basis because of his failure to pay attention to our healthcare system, which has become decrepit under his watch.

“In his consideration, Mr. President must also reflect on how he has wrecked our country’s once robust economy that was handed over to him in 2015 by the PDP, to the extent that Nigerians can no longer afford to feed because their purchasing power has become depressingly low while he (Mr. President) recedes further into the luxury and the safety of the Aso Rock Villa at the expense of the well-being of the ordinary citizens.”

Mayowa Oladeji

