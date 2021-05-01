 PDP urges DSS to investigate Akpabio | Ripples Nigeria
PDP urges DSS to investigate Akpabio

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has implored the Department of State Services (DSS) to commence investigations into the activities of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio over alleged terror links.

According to the PDP, “Akpabio has shown that he has certain information regarding the spur for escalated acts of terrorism in our country, our party urges the DSS and other security agencies to immediately invite him for questioning so as to expose the politicians in his party that are behind the ugly situation in our country.”

This was contained in a statement issued by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday.

Ologbondiyan also urged the secret service to compel Akpabio to “name politicians in the All Progressives Congress that are behind the acts of terrorism and banditry ravaging our nation.”

Read also: Akpabio blames insecurity on antics of politicians

“There is self-professed evidence that Senator Akpabio is privy to certain terrorism-related information which he must be made to share with the DSS as well as other security agencies,” the statement partly read.

According to the opposition party, this call was in response to comments attributed to Akpabio who stated that the acts of terrorism in Nigeria were “politically motivated.”

“It is instructive to state that Senator Akpabio’s revelation provides more insight into the alleged affiliation of APC leaders with terrorist elements, who had reportedly infiltrated our nation after being imported from neighboring countries by the APC, as political mercenaries, to assist it in unleashing violence to rig the 2019 general elections.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that the APC and its leaders have failed to account for these mercenaries and have remained silent despite widespread demands by Nigerians asking the APC to return these killers to wherever they brought them,” the statement added.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

