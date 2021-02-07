Latest
PDP urges INEC to prioritize election integrity over polling units’ expansion
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos on Sunday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prioritize election integrity over the expansion of polling units ahead of the 2023 election.
The PDP Spokesman in the state, Taofik Gani, who made the call in a chat with journalists on Sunday, implored INEC to direct its efforts at achieving robust electoral reform that would make the people’s votes count in future elections.
Gani said: “The issues of INEC and acceptable election processes are beyond polling units. Creating 100 PUs on a street won’t change the integrity problem in our elections.
“Why can’t we have electronic voting linked to voters’ ID and the election can be done online.”
READ ALSO: PDP candidate gives reasons INEC must disqualify APC, declare him winner of Imo North by-election
The commission had on February 5 commenced engagement with stakeholders on expansion of voters’ access to polling units.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who addressed leaders of political parties at the commission’s stakeholders meeting in Abuja, said the expansion of voter access to polling units was crucial to voter turnout in elections.
Yakubu said experience had shown that enhanced voter access to polling units increased turnout in elections.
INEC currently has 119,973 polling units across the country.
Nigerian govt budgets $1.9bn for rail project to Niger
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Sunday the Federal Government has budgeted $1.9billion for the Kano-Maradi (Niger Republic) rail project.
The minister, who disclosed this when he featured in a Channels TV programme, Politics Today, said the project would commence on Tuesday.
“The project is going to cost us $1.9bn and we will source it from mostly Europe,” he said.
When asked how long it will take the country to repay the loan, Amaechi explained that it is not within the jurisdiction of his ministry to make public the repayment plan.
“That is the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance. When we would pay; what are the terms of agreement for the loan and all that would be the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance,” the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain added.
READ ALSO: Why Nigeria is investing in railway, seaports — Amaechi
“So, that question can be directed to the Minister for Finance. For us in Transportation, our job is to work with the Ministry of Finance to procure the loan and commence construction and we think we would commence construction on Tuesday.”
The minister said the project would open up the country to more investment, arguing that it is for the best interest of Nigeria for the Kano-Maradi railway to be constructed.
“The interest is national; the interest is about Nigeria. The Maradi terminal is just 20 kilometres away from Nigeria; just 20 kilometres. So, there is no huge investment like Nigerians are thinking,” Amaechi concluded.
506 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 139,748. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 506 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,667 as of Sunday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 139,748.
However, Nigeria has recorded 113,525 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.
READ ALSO: 1,624 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 137,654. Deaths, recoveries updatedy
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Ondo (90), Kwara (89), Rivers (53), Borno (45), Gombe (32), FCT (28), Imo (26), Ogun (25), Lagos (22), and Kaduna (14).
Others are – Kano (14), Edo (13), Osun (11), Cross River (10), Yobe (9), Ekiti (7), Kebbi (6), Nasarawa (6), Oyo (5), and Jigawa (1).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 139,748.
“Discharged: 113,525 AND Deaths: 1,667.”
Unknown assailants kill ex-NBA chairman in Imo
Unknown assailants have killed a former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Owerri, Imo State, Ndieonyemah Nwankwo.
Nwankwo lifeless body was found with a machete cuts on his neck inside his office in the Imo State capital on Saturday.
The spokesman of the Imo State police command, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said the command received a report on the gruesome murder of the lawyer and quickly deployed police operatives to the scene.
He added that the lifeless body of the NBA official was found in a pool of his own blood inside the office.
READ ALSO: Edo NBA protests kidnap of members, bars lawyers from kidnap, robbery cases
The spokesman said: ”Taking a further look around the office, a machete with blood stains suspected to be have been used in inflicting the cuts on him was found on the floor.
“We also discovered that his car and other yet to be identified items were taken away.”
Ikeokwu added that the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, has ordered an investigation into the killing of the lawyer.
