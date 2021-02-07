PDP urges INEC to prioritize election integrity over polling units’ expansion

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos on Sunday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prioritize election integrity over the expansion of polling units ahead of the 2023 election.

The PDP Spokesman in the state, Taofik Gani, who made the call in a chat with journalists on Sunday, implored INEC to direct its efforts at achieving robust electoral reform that would make the people’s votes count in future elections.

Gani said: “The issues of INEC and acceptable election processes are beyond polling units. Creating 100 PUs on a street won’t change the integrity problem in our elections.

“Why can’t we have electronic voting linked to voters’ ID and the election can be done online.”

The commission had on February 5 commenced engagement with stakeholders on expansion of voters’ access to polling units.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who addressed leaders of political parties at the commission’s stakeholders meeting in Abuja, said the expansion of voter access to polling units was crucial to voter turnout in elections.

Yakubu said experience had shown that enhanced voter access to polling units increased turnout in elections.

INEC currently has 119,973 polling units across the country.