PDP urges Kano residents to reject APC with their ‘illicit money’ in 2023 elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday asked the people of Kano to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in this month’s general elections.

The Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council, Aminu Tambuwal, who made the call at the party’s campaign rally in Kano, accused the APC of stashing funds to buy votes for the elections.

The Sokoto State governor urged the people of Kano to reject the APC’s money as the funds were meant to provide security in the state.

READ ALSO: Angry youths throw stones at Buhari’s convoy in Kano

He said: “Reject those people. Don’t be deceived by their money. It is the money they are supposed to use to provide security that they stashed. They want to use it to buy votes.

“You can see the level of in-fighting in APC. They have plans to hack the INEC server. They want to make Kano and indeed, North-West the dumping ground of their illicit money. Take their money and reject them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now