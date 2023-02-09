Politics
PDP urges Kano residents to reject APC with their ‘illicit money’ in 2023 elections
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday asked the people of Kano to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in this month’s general elections.
The Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council, Aminu Tambuwal, who made the call at the party’s campaign rally in Kano, accused the APC of stashing funds to buy votes for the elections.
The Sokoto State governor urged the people of Kano to reject the APC’s money as the funds were meant to provide security in the state.
READ ALSO: Angry youths throw stones at Buhari’s convoy in Kano
He said: “Reject those people. Don’t be deceived by their money. It is the money they are supposed to use to provide security that they stashed. They want to use it to buy votes.
“You can see the level of in-fighting in APC. They have plans to hack the INEC server. They want to make Kano and indeed, North-West the dumping ground of their illicit money. Take their money and reject them.”
