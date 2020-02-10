PDP vows to continue pushing for reversal of Supreme Court’s ruling on Imo election

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Monday it would continue to protest the January 14 Supreme Court’s judgement that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of the state.

The party said in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Damian Opara, after a stakeholders meeting that its members have expanded more of their strategies in dealing with the defection of lawmakers elected under its platform to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party said: “Following a very critical Imo State PDP Stakeholders’ meeting held at the party Secretariat, in Owerri on Sunday to review the state of affairs of the party, it was resolved as follows:

“That we shall continue to use every legal means available to us to make sure that the unjust Judgement given against the party, Governor Emeka Ihedioha and his Deputy Hon. Gerald Irona by the Supreme Court of Nigeria is reviewed and reversed.”

“That the purported decamping of few members of Imo State House of Assembly elected under the platform of our great party is of no consequences to the popularity of PDP and her teaming supporters in Imo State.

“That the party in Imo State shall in conjunction with the National organs of the party employ all legal options to recover their seats in the House of Assembly, as the National Secretariat had already declared their seats vacant.

“That the party shall keep on demonstrating and protesting within the Constitutional right of her members , to peacefully and publicly show our support to Governor Emeka Ihedioha, his Deputy, Hon. Gerald Irona and our unacceptable tendencies towards the Supreme Court Judgement that ousted Governor Emeka Ihedioha and his Deputy, Hon. Gerald Irona.”

