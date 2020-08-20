PDP vows to resist postponement of Edo, Ondo elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Thursday it would oppose any attempt to postpone the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, said at a news conference in Abuja the dates for the two elections should be sacrosanct.

Secondus called for an appropriate sanction for the individuals involved in anti-democratic acts in Edo, adding that they should be barred from entering democratic countries across the world.

He said: “We call on both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the judiciary to stand firm in defence of democracy and not yield to manipulative tendencies.

“We wish to also draw the attention of the international community to the purported plan to undermine democratic process by critical staff who should defend it.

“The interest and will of the people of Edo should be paramount in all decisions and that should guide any action either by the INEC or the government.

“Nigerians should declare anybody or group working to truncate the ongoing electoral processes for Edo and Ondo States as enemies of democracy who want to inject crisis in the two states by undermining the will of the people.”

