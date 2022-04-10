PDP vows to wrest Cross River from APC in 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State on Sunday vowed to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections.

The former governor of the state, Liyel Imoke, who addressed journalists at the end of the party’s caucus meeting in Calabar, said the PDP had never lost election in the state.

He said: “In 2023, we do not intend to lose; that is why the caucus meeting was convened to share opinions and strategise towards winning the 2023 general elections.”

The party’s Chairman in the state, Venatius Ikem, said the meeting was meant to address a number of issues including zoning and the strategy to deploy in the elections.

He stressed that the PDP has not taken any decision on its governorship ticket in the state.

READ ALSO: PDP approves procedures for Cross River’s congress

Ikem said: “On the issue of zoning power to the southern senatorial district, our party will take its decision at the appropriate time.

“Wherever you hear about the zoning of power or particular positions to the southern senatorial district for now, I am sure the source is not the PDP.

“All party aspirants are assured of a level playing field pending when we make decisions on all matters before us, including zoning.”

Governor Ben Ayade, who won the 2019 election under the PDP platform, joined the APC last year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now