Politics
PDP wants Bala-Usman arrested, and investigated with Amaechi over NPA’s finances
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a thorough prosecution of a former Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Hadiza Bala Usman.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Bala-Usman was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged financial infractions and has been under investigation.
The PDP in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said President Buhari should not just ‘ease out’ Bala Usman, but must go ahead to prosecute her for alleged involvement in corrupt practices.
The office of the Auditor-General for the Federation had, in a recent report, uncovered massive financial mismanagement by the NPA management under Bala-Usman.
Read also: Suspended NPA boss, Bala-Usman, tackles Senator Garba over ports authority’s financial transparency
The main opposition party also charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately arrest Bala Usman for questioning and prosecution over the alleged fraud, including the reported stealing of N15.18 billion through alleged shady Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects by the NPA.
Furthermore, the statement called on the EFCC to conduct investigations into the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi since the alleged looting of the NPA happened under his charge.
“The PDP, standing with Nigerians, will continue to closely monitor the actions of the Buhari administration and resist attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sweep the matter under the carpet in the desperation to shield many of its leaders involved in the reckless looting in the NPA, particularly, finances relating to the 2019 elections sleaze funds,” the statement added.
