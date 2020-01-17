PDP wants CJN Tanko to step down from office, gives reasons

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday called on the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammed to step down from office, adding that Nigerians have lost faith in him.

The PDP made the call through its National Chairman, Uche Secondus at a press briefing in Abuja, while reacting to Tuesday’s sacking of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court.

Alleging that the country’s apex court has been heavily compromised, Secondus said the court under Justice Tanko has lost credibility.

According to Secondus, the Supreme Court, under Tanko’s leadership, has been annexed “to execute the ignoble agenda of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government against the Nigerian people.”

Describing the Supreme Court’s verdict on Imo,as a miscarriage of justice, Secondus said: “The National Working Committee of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, after a thorough examination of all the issues relating to the miscarriage of justice by the Supreme Court on the Imo State governorship election petition, and after a very extensive consultation, resolves as follows:

“That the Supreme Court, as presently constituted under Justice Tanko Muhammad, has become heavily compromised; lost its credibility and is now annexed to execute the ignoble agenda of the APC-led Federal Government against the Nigerian people.

“That the judgment of the Supreme Court, voiding the lawful election of Honourable Emeka Ihedioha, who scored 276,404 votes, and awarding fictitious votes to declare Hope Uzodimma of the APC, who scored 96, 458 votes, as governor of Imo State, is highly irrational, unfounded, a provocative product of executive manipulation and a recipe for crisis, which should not be allowed to stand.”

Claimed that the ‘results’ from the 388 polling units were rightfully rejected by the tribunal and Court of Appeal, which had earlier upheld Ihedioha’s victory, the PDP chairman said the Supreme Court was wrong to have awarded votes in the 388 polling units to Uzodinma.

Secondus also claimed that the party had intelligence the Imo verdict that the APC intends to take back Imo, Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa and Benue won and controlled by the PDP, through the Supreme Court, adding that the party has it on good authority that Justice Tanko and his panel worked to the dictates of certain forces at the Presidency.

He however warned that any attempt to subvert justice in the pending petitions in Sokoto, Bauchi, Benue, Adamawa as well as Kano and Plateau states would be firmly and vehemently resisted, while calling on Justice Tanko to step down as the CJN and Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), in order to avoid an imminent breakdown of law and order.

He said that in order to avoid an imminent breakdown of law and order, the PDP demands that Justice Tanko immediately step down as the CJN and chairman of the National Judicial Council as, according to him, Nigerians have lost confidence in him and the Supreme Court under his leadership.

