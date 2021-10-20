PDP wants court to sack LG chairmen appointed by Gov Oyetola

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approached the State High Court sitting in Osogbo seeking the sack of the 68 local government caretaker committee chairmen appointed by the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The opposition PDP, through its counsel, Alade Adebayo, and four others, also prayed the court to compel the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to initiate the process of conducting proper elections into all Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

The party made the prayers in suit number: HOS/M139/21 filed before an Osun State High Court, Osogbo Judicial Division.

The PDP joined the Osun State governor, and 74 others, including the House of Assembly, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, the Attorney General and all the 68 caretaker chairmen.

The court process, dated October 12, 2021, read in part: “Upon the court’s hearing resolution of the above questions, the claimant seeks the following reliefs jointly and severally against the Defendants:

“An Order setting aside the appointments of the 7th 75th Defendants as the Local Government Caretaker Management Committees by the 1st Defendant and its purported confirmation by the 3rd Defendant and the consequent swearing-in of the 7th 75th Defendants on the 12th of July, 2021 and 13 July, 2021 by the 1st Defendant and confirmed by the 3rd Defendant, as the purported appointed Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, Scribes to the Local Government Councils and a member from each of the Wards in the Local Government Areas or Local Council Development Areas therefrom, to run the affairs of the Councils in Osun State of Nigeria same being unlawful, unconstitutional and without any effect whatsoever.”

The party also asked for an order directing the 1st Defendant to commence the process of conducting valid elections into all Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas in Osun State among other reliefs.

