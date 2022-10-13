PDP: Wike vows to continue push for Ayu’s resignation

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday declared that he would back down on his demand for the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.

The governor, according to a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, stated this when he hosted the PDP governorship and National Assembly candidates from Cross River at his private residence in Rumueprikom.

He insisted that nobody can convince him to change his position on the resignation of the former Senate president as PDP’s helmsman.

The governor vowed to continue the push for zoning of the chairmanship seat to the South until justice, fairness and equity prevail in the PDP.

Wike and other members of the PDP including governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Emeka Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) – are pushing for the resignation of the national chairman over his role in the crisis that gripped the party since the conclusion of its presidential primary in May.

The group withdrew from the PDP campaign council last month over the reluctance of the party leaders to sanction the removal of Ayu as national chairman.

The aggrieved party chieftains were also absent when the party flagged-off its 2023 presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, last Monday.



The governor said: We have finished presidential primaries, we have a presidential candidate. Is Wike saying to remove the presidential candidate?

“Is Wike saying remove the vice presidential candidate? So, what are you begging me for? All I am saying, and I will continue to say is that you have taken the president, give us (national) chairman.

“Nobody wants to speak the truth. If I am saying remove the presidential candidate, if I am saying remove the vice presidential candidate, then you will say why is he doing this.

“The national chairman said if the presidential candidate comes from the north, he will resign, which means he has had this in mind. Now, the thing has come to reality, now resign, no. And people are saying go and talk to Wike.

“I have accepted the presidential candidate, I have accepted the vice presidential candidate, what’s the problem again? You fulfill your part. Let the South have something, that is all I’m preaching.

“You cannot have a presidential candidate, national chairman, director- general of the campaign.”

