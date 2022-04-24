PDP will cease to exist if it loses 2023 elections —Gov Wike

Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said on Saturday that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) must do everything to get back to power in 2023 by fielding electable presidential candidate.

He added that failure to win in 2023 elections may lead to the extinction of the opposition party.

The governor, who addressed Anambra leaders of the party charged delegates to put sentiments aside and build their support for trustworthy candidate

“We have been in opposition since 2015, and if we don’t win elections in 2023, we can as well forget PDP. So everything must be done to win this election. No sentiment should be brought in. We must look for a candidate who can withstand APC and defeat them”, he stated.

Wike slammed the Buhari-led administration for failure to address the issues of insurgency and banditry claiming lives everyday, demanding that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) must be voted out of power.

