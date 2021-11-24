‘PDP will destroy my legacies in six months if voted in 2023,’ El-Rufai warns Kaduna residents

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday warned the people of the state not to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

The governor, who made the appeal during an empowerment programme in Kaduna, said the PDP would destroy his good legacies and drag the state and the entire country backward if allowed to return to power.

He, however, urged the people to vote for the candidate he would anoint as his successor in 2023.

El-Rufai said: “Some people said that what we have done now cannot be reversed, wrong. A bad governor, a PDP governor can reverse this in six months.

2023: Northern governors not opposed to power shift – El-Rufai

“Don’t make the mistake of voting PDP back into office in 2023. If you do, things will go back to what they used to be. While we go through our process as All Progressives Congress (APC) and bring out a candidate and I endorse that candidate, please trust me that that person will be the better governor of Kaduna from 2023 and beyond.

“Let us continue to pray for the progress and success of Kaduna State and stop eulogising the governor.

“People have been talking about Kawo Bridge. Kawo Bridge would not have been possible if our members of the National Assembly had not approved the loan that Shehu Sani and Suleiman blocked for two years.

“People like El-Zazzau and all the members of the National Assembly fought and made sure we hold this market and that is why you are seeing this.”

