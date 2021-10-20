PDP will emerge from national convention stronger, more united – Governors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Wednesday expressed optimism that the party would come out of its national convention stronger and more united.

The PDP will hold its national convention on October 30.

The Chairman of the ’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this to journalists at the end of their meeting in Abuja.

He said the party was ready to provide the desired platform upon which many Nigerians could realise their aspirations.

The governors at the meeting were Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers).

Taraba and Benue State were represented by their deputy governors.

Tambuwal said: “We have just finished our meeting where we received briefings from the Convention Planning/Organising Committee Chairman, the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, that we are on course.

READ ALSO: PDP governors deny calling for Secondus’ resignation

“By the grace of God, they have almost concluded every arrangement and plan for a very successful, free, and fair convention for the PDP coming up on October 30 and October 31 of this month.

“We are very grateful to the convention planning committee and other sub-committees for the work they are doing.

“We are optimistic that PDP is going to come out more united from this convention and much more ready to provide the desired platform upon which many Nigerians can realise their aspirations.

“We shall continue to deepen our democracy and work together as democrats for greater Nigeria.”

