‘PDP will empty Nigeria’s treasury if elected into power in 2023,’ Lai Mohammed mocks party over housing allowance saga

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, warned Nigerians against voting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into power in 2023.

Mohammed, who gave the warning in a chat with journalists in Arusha, Tanzania, said the party would leave no kobo in the national treasury if elected into power next year.

He was reacting to claims that some members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had returned N122.4 million deposited into the accounts by the leader of the main opposition party

However, the PDP national leadership had since dismissed the claims.

The party insisted that the money in question was a housing allowance given to the NWC members a few weeks ago.

The minister said: “if a man can steal from himself, he will steal without any restraint from other people.

“The problem is that PDP will never change and like they say, a leopard will never change its spots.

“When PDP lost elections in 2015, they admitted that they had learnt their lessons, but obviously, they have learnt nothing.

“God forbid, if they ever have access to the public purse again, they will leave no kobo there.

“We know what we met when we assumed office in 2015, we are still wailing about it.

“We hope Nigerians have now seen from this scandal the intention of PDP if they ever have access to public treasury.”

Mohammed recalled that no money was ever deposited into his account during his time as a member of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) NWC.

The ACN morphed into APC in 2014.

“Never did I remember that any form of money, call it, accommodation, or whatsoever, was ever paid into the account of any member of the NWC of either ACN or APC,’’ he added.

