PDP will ensure fairness in Edo governorship primaries –Bauchi Gov

June 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Wednesday assured that there would be justice and fairness in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in Edo State.

Mohammed, who is the chairman of the party’s governorship primary election committee in Edo State, stated this when he arrived in Benin, the state capital.

The party holds its Edo State governorship primaries on Thursday.

The governor assured Nigerians that the primaries would be conducted in line with the cardinal principles of the PDP.

He urged party delegates to be orderly during the conduct of the primaries to ensure a rancour-free exercise.

According to him, the committee is fully prepared to do a thorough job in the exercise.

He said: “So we are set; we believe in the rule of law and we are going to have a transparent election tomorrow.”

