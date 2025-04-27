﻿’PDP will laugh last as APC will soon implode’ —Wabara

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has predicted that the party will come out of its present crisis and have the last laugh.

He spoke on the heels of the gale of defections that has seen key members dump it for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including its vice presidential candidate in 2023, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and a number of PDP chieftains in the state.

The former Senate President who spoke to journalists on Saturday in Aba, Abia State, on the ongoing defections in the opposition party, said there is no cause for alarm as the defection was actually a blessing in disguise as the APC would soon implode while the defection would not deplete the fortunes of the PDP in 2027.

He added that though the PDP would surely miss the decampees, he however, described the development as “a blessing in disguise”.

“APC will soon implode as a result of the defection of PDP members, coming to displace loyal APC faithful who have laboured to build their party,” Wabara said.

”The PDP will laugh last because very soon, there will be implosion in the APC. Those people joining the APC will soon want to displace the party members who have built the APC over the years. The displaced APC members will look for where to go, and they will simply come over to the PDP.”

Wabara stated that the defection of the high profile PDP chieftains did not come to him as a surprise as “decampment in politics, is not unusual.”

“It was expected, and I think we should expect more. But there’s nothing to worry about. That’s politics. We long expected such defections and we know the reason: some are doing so for second tenure, and some for protection.

“Despite these defections, the 2027 polls would not be a smooth sail for the APC contrary to false hope by its leadership.

“Nigerians who have been subjected to agony and economic hardship as a result of APC’s bad policies and maladministration will use their votes wisely, protect their votes and ensure that they count.

“It’s a movement of the leadership and not the followership. Even at that, I have it on good authority that not all the leaders are moving to APC. At the fullness of time, Nigerians will decide. Nigerians will decide the 2027 presidential election, not parties.

“There’s no stopping anybody who wants to leave the PDP. We know their reasons. They bother on protection and second term. But those who remain will support the on-going genuine efforts to rebuild PDP into a winning force before 2027.

“Those people defecting know that in 2027, the outcome of the election may not reflect the true will of the people. They may be afraid that the results of the elections may be compromised but Nigerians will not allow such broad-day robbery again.

“The idea of the electoral body writing and announcing any results and asking aggrieved parties to go to court will not work again. Nigerians will vigorously resist anything undemocratic because this country must be made to work for the good of all.

“The fear of the decampees is that the APC might want to give one or two states to the opposition to create the impression that the election was democratic. But the bitter truth is that the 2027 election will be between the APC and Nigerians determined to rescue their country from political hijackers,” he insisted.

