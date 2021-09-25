‘PDP will produce Buhari’s successor in 2023,’ says Edo deputy gov, Shaibu

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Saturday, expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

Shaibu, who stated this during his speech at the ongoing ward congress in Oyo State, added that all the PDP required to win the 2023 election was to put its house in order and step up operations ahead of the exercise.

He said: “We will be able to take over the Federal Government. All PDP states’ policies currently yielding positive results will add up to making Nigeria great again.

“We are fulfilling that obligation to make sure that the congress in the 351 wards across the state is peaceful and credible.

“I had discussions with some other members of the party and they have accepted to put their grievances aside and work for the common good.

“Majority of the people are in support of the peaceful reconciliation process and the discussions that are still ongoing.”

