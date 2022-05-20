‘PDP will produce Nigeria’s next president in 2023,’ Ayu boasts

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyiochia Ayu, boasted on Friday that the party would produce Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

Ayu, who stated this when he hosted the European Union’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuella Isopi, at the PDP National Secretariat Abuja, renewed calls for massive enlightenment of voters ahead of the 2023 elections.

He stressed that the opposition party has all it takes to turn the country’s fortunes around.

He urged the EU and the rest of the community to ensure free and fair elections in Nigeria, adding that the country was under the threat of insecurity.

Ayu said: “We know that in the next eight days, we will know the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, because once the delegates in our political party cast their vote, and the pronouncement is made on who is the candidate of the PDP, we will not be calling him candidate of the PDP, we will be calling him the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I would like to draw the attention of the European Union and all our friends to the fact that we want free and fair elections in the country, the signals that we’re getting are not very encouraging.

“Today, insecurity is at its peak and extending beyond the rural areas and even coming to the urban centers.

“We worry about post-elections as a political party. We have demonstrated that democracy is best when you transit smoothly from one electoral cycle to the other.”

