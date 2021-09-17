PDP will produce Nigeria’s President, 28 governors in 2023 – Fintiri

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said on Friday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention would meet the expectation of Nigerians.

Fintiri, who is the Chairman of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee, stated this during the inauguration of the committee in Abuja.

The PDP national convention will hold on October 31 in Abuja.

The governor added that the convention would pave the way for the party’s victory in 2023.

He commended the Prince Uche Secondus-led NWC for increasing the number of governors elected on the party’s platform in 2019, adding that PDP would produce the country’s President and at least 28 governors in 2023.

Fintiri said: “With the caliber of the people that make up this committee, I stand tall to be proud that this convention is going to be a successful one and one of the best.

“We are in an extraordinary time and we expect to have an extraordinary National Working Committee after this convention.

“This is what Nigerians are expecting from us, so that it will be a takeoff point for this party going into 2023 election.”

He said it was not the first time PDP would be having such a convention, neither was it the first time he would be heading such a committee for the party.

He added: “I have steered and conducted one of the toughest conventions in the Kogi governorship election and I came out smooth.

“I know by the grace of God, that we are going to have one of the best conventions and all of the best NWC.”

