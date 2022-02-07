PDP will produce quality candidate in 2023 – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Monday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would produce a presidential candidate with the needed capacity to lead the country.

Wike, who stated this when he visited the former National Caretaker Chairman of the PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, in Kaduna, stressed that his primary interest was to ensure the party’s survival.

He said: “It is not a one-man decision, whether you zone it (presidency) to west, east, north. What is important is somebody that has the capacity to move Nigeria forward.

“Nigerians are waiting for us and we must bring somebody who has what it takes to move Nigeria from where we are now to what every Nigerian expect.

“We have many people who have what it takes. But at the appropriate time, we will sit down and move forward.

“For me, I have no other place other than PDP. When people hear me come out, they think I have a special interest. The special interest I have is that this party should not be killed.

“Time will come when PDP will look at those qualified. We are not going to base it on the fact that you are from the south or north.

“Even if it is zoned to the south or north, we will sit down and look at people who have the capacity.

“My ambition is for PDP to be reunited. If you have a united party, then you are sure of victory. Does it make sense if you have a presidential ticket of a party and the party cannot win an election?

“So for me, the unity of the party is paramount. It is not about going about (saying ) you want to be president.

“For me, it is how the party unites and fights this evil, this monster they call the All Progressive Congress (APC).”

