PDP will restore Nigeria’s economic fortunes if… —Gov Emmanuel

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on Saturday urged Nigerians to return the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power in 2023.

Emmanuel, who made the call at the graduation ceremony of El Amin International School owned by former first lady, late Maryam Babangida, in Minna, Niger State, said PDP would restore the country’s economic glory if returned to power at the centre.

He insisted that the party has what it takes to restore the country’s economic fortunes.

The governor said: “I want to advise Nigerians that in 2023, let us return the PDP to government at the centre and I can bet my certificates that the economy of this country shall return to its past glory.

Read also: Southern governors’ demand for 5% derivation in order – Udom Emmanuel

“Once we come back to the centre, we will build the economy of Nigeria because we are bridge builders and we will reunite Nigerians.

“The time Nigeria achieved its peak in our economic glory was when PDP was in power. So if you tested PDP and you discovered that they delivered, why not test them again. You can’t change the winning team.

“If you have tested PDP and discovered they performed, why not try them again. You cannot change the winning team. We will do our best to bring back the glory of the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions