PDP will salvage Nigeria in 2023 – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Wednesday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would salvage the country in 2023.

Obaseki stated this when he received members of Atiku Support Group led by Chairman of Daar Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, at the Government House in Benin.

He said the PDP would not allow Nigeria to remain in the wilderness.

The governor said: “If Nigeria is going to be salvaged, PDP has to step into the throne to salvage this country politically. The stakes are too high; we cannot allow Nigeria to continue the way it is going.

“Our great party must come to the rescue and take over the reins of power in this country. What we see ahead is not pleasant at all. I just pray that God Almighty sees us through next year, financially, so that we can even have presidential elections.

“I don’t just see how we can continue to be deceiving ourselves. We try to prevent the country from growing by limiting and restricting imports, coming with all forms of phantom excuses to limit people from buying and importing what they cannot produce and need to live.

“On the other hand, they are restricting foreign exchange availability. They are just throwing millions of Nigerians into poverty.

READ ALSO: Obaseki makes U-turn, begs PDP SWC members over crisis

“My commitment today is to our great party, the PDP. I accept the responsibility of leading our e-registration process. We have done a very successful pilot in Edo, which I am hoping that the new committee will adopt so that we can roll out and build membership across the country. The soul of our democracy is making sure that we build our party like institutions.

“Atiku Abubakar is a Nigerian that is committed to this country; his achievements are visible. So, he is eminently qualified to contest the position of President of Nigeria and as you know, at the end of the day, power ultimately comes from God.”

In his remark, Dokpesi commended the governor for his efforts at developing the state.

He said: “The way and manner that people are suffering across the country is not acceptable. We have never been so divided as a nation; everybody now refers to us as the poverty capital of the world. All the indices clearly show that we are a failed state.

“Even in Abuja, we are afraid of the possibility of invasion by Boko Haram, bandits, and unknown gunmen. The All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, without mincing words, has failed totally in fulfilling the promises they made in 2015.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now