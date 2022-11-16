PDP will secure Lagos, 24 other states in 2023 – Ayu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, declared on Wednesday that the party would win Lagos and other 24 states in the 2023 general elections.

Ayu stated this when he received the report of the PDP Special Reconciliation Committee for Lagos and Osun in Abuja.

He commended the committee for its in-depth report on Osun which greatly contributed to PDP victory in the state and expressed hope the same would happen in Lagos in 2023.

The former Senate president noted that the work of the committee had not only helped to address the PDP challenges in the South-West and also made Lagos more promising for the party next year.

He said: “Firstly, initial problems we had in the states you have helped us with interventions and recommendations to overcome some of these difficulties leading to the marvelous victory we have in Osun.

“This is an achievement worth celebrating. Lagos is again looking very promising. PDP will have a governor in Lagos and several positions -the Senate, House of Assembly and so many other positions and of course crown it with the massive victory of our presidential candidate.”

The chairman urged all PDP leaders and members to come together and work for the party’s victory in 2023.

Ayu added: “I do agree with you absolutely that where the leadership of the party is united it is always possible to have possible results.

“This has been demonstrated in a number of states already and since we came on board unity of the followership.

“The leaders in Lagos whatever differences they have they are setting aside these differences, they are coming together for the greater glory of the party.

“We pray and hope that all leaders in all chapters will come together and work as one family so that by early next year the PDP will be celebrating at least 25 governors and also be having a big victory party in the Presidential Villa. This will be possible with people like you.”

The Chairman of the committee, Eyitayo Jegede, who presented the report expressed hope that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) would find the committee’s report useful for implementation and change the party’s fortunes in Lagos State.

