Politics
PDP will take over Nigeria’s presidency in 2023 – Gov Diri
The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, said on Saturday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would take over the country’s presidency in 2023.
Diri, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, stated this during the party’s congress held at the Mahmud Ribadu Square in Jimeta, Yola North local government area of Adamawa State.
He said Nigerians were fed up with the All Progressives Congress (APC).
2023: Osinbajo for president posters surface in Ibadan
The governor said: “Nigerians are tired of the APC and are waiting for the PDP to take over. I assure you that come 2023, PDP will take over the presidency of our country.
“I have been reading about the first flyover in the North-East but yesterday (Friday) I drove on it. We are pleased as a party that the governor of Adamawa State is performing and doing well. You know the PDP governors, from the North to the South, are the best performing in Nigeria.”
