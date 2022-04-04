Politics
PDP will wrest power from APC in 2023 – Okowa
The Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, boasted on Monday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would seize power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.
Okowa, who stated this during a rally held at Ughelli Township Stadium in honour of a returning member of PDP, Chief Jaro Egbo and his group, said Nigerians have suffered enough in the hands of the APC.
He said: “Let me thank our brother Olorogun Jaro Egbo and his ‘High Voltage’ movement for deeming it fit to return home.
“PDP is well able to take over presidency but we have to be very strong and courageous.
READ ALSO: Nigeria moving in wrong direction under APC – Gov Okowa
“Nigerians have suffered enough and they are tired; so, we must give them hope that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.
“We have always won in Ughelli North but they usually write results in one ward and we will not allow anybody to write results again.
“Every man with his vote must count and I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that in 2023, we will win in all parts of Delta Central.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...