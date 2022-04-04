PDP will wrest power from APC in 2023 – Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, boasted on Monday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would seize power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Okowa, who stated this during a rally held at Ughelli Township Stadium in honour of a returning member of PDP, Chief Jaro Egbo and his group, said Nigerians have suffered enough in the hands of the APC.

He said: “Let me thank our brother Olorogun Jaro Egbo and his ‘High Voltage’ movement for deeming it fit to return home.

“PDP is well able to take over presidency but we have to be very strong and courageous.



“Nigerians have suffered enough and they are tired; so, we must give them hope that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

“We have always won in Ughelli North but they usually write results in one ward and we will not allow anybody to write results again.

“Every man with his vote must count and I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that in 2023, we will win in all parts of Delta Central.”

