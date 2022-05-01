PDP wins all positions in Benue LG elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the seats in the 23 local government areas in the just concluded elections in Benue local council elections held on Saturday.

Mr Tersoo Loko, Chairman of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), revealed this on Sunday while declaring the results at the commission’s Makurdi headquarters.

According to Loko, the PDP won all of the council seats as well as 276 councillorship positions, defeating the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Labour Party (LP).

He thanked his team for a free, fair and credible election stating that this would be the last election he would be conducting as the chairman of BSIEC.

He also thanked the people of Benue for their support and said he was happy that no violence was recorded in any of the polling units.

