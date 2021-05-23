PDP wins 32 chairmanship seats in Oyo local council election, one rescheduled | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 32 out of 33 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local council election in Oyo State.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Isiaka Olagunju, disclosed this on Sunday in Ibadan, the state capital.

However, the commission has rescheduled election in Ido local government area of the state till May 26.

Olagunju said OYSIEC ensured transparency and adequate security during the election.

He thanked the media and security agencies in the state for their support in ensuring a free and fair election in the state.

