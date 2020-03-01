PDP wins Enugu local council election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the chairmanship and councilors’ seats in Saturday’s local government election in Enugu State.

At least 36 political parties took part in the election.

The Chairman of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), Dr. Mike Ajogwu, declared that PDP won the chairmanship seats in all the 17 local government areas of the state.

He noted that it was a repeat of the last council election in Enugu when the party won all the elective seats in the state.

The ENSIEC chairman disclosed that the winners of the councillorship positions had been announced in each of the 17 council secretariats.

“In what could be adjudged the freest and fairest election in the state, the PDP chairmanship candidates that contested the 2020 Local Council Election in Enugu State on Saturday defeated their opponents from 35 other political parties that vied in the election,’’ he said.

