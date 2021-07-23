PDP withdraws from Saturday’s Ogun council polls after court ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has decided to pull out of the local council polls schedule for Saturday, July 24, following a court verdict on Thursday which ratified the decision of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) to conduct the council poll.

A High Court sitting in Abeokuta, which had ruled on a suit instituted by a PDP chieftain, Sikirulai Ogundele, against OGSIEC, held that the commission should continue with the election.

Ogundele, the chairman of the party in the state, had sued the OGSIEC for dealing with a faction in the party, claiming that the electoral umpire is assisting the opposition to destabilise the PDP in the state.

The OGSIEC Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, however, denied fuelling the crisis in the PDP, saying he handed over the forms of the party to the faction with the authentic documents

Ogundele in a statement after the court ruling, ordered his faction of the party to boycott the polls.

The statement reads:

“Sequel to the judgement of the Ogun State High Court, Isabo, in suit no M/55/2021 between Sikirulai Ogundele VS OGSIEC, affirming the consent judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, as delivered on 22nd June, 2021, the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the able Chairmanship of Alh (Dr) Sikirulai Ogundele hereby make the following pronouncement:

“That consequence upon the said judgement in suit M/55/2021, Ogun State PDP withdraws its participation in the Ogun State Local Government Election which is scheduled for Saturday 24th July, 2021.

“That all candidates of the party who have been earlier screened by the party to contest in the LG election and all our teeming party members and loyal supporters are enjoined to remain calm and sustain their confidence in the leadership of the party.”

