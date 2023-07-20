PDP witness tenders Gov Mbah’s NYSC redeployment, reinstatement letters, others at Enugu tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) subpoena witness, Mr. Victor Ude, on Thursday, tendered the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) letters of redeployment, deferment, and reinstatement at the state governorship election petition tribunal.

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu State, Mr. Chijioke Edeoga, is challenging the governor’s victory in the March 18 election over alleged irregularities and forgery of the NYSC discharge certificate.

The witness also tendered Mbah’s final clearance letter after he completed his compulsory national service, among others.

The LP lead counsel, Mr. Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), objected to the admissibility of the document, saying he would give his reasons in their final address.

The tribunal, however, admitted the document as evidence.

READ ALSO: DSS clears Mbah of NYSC certificate forgery as governor opens defence in LP’s petition

During the cross-examination by the LP counsel, Ude told the panel there was a letter from the NYSC that reinstated Mbah after his deferment.

The witness said he wrote the letters to the NYSC and got the reply as well.

Ude, however, said he was not aware of the Inspector-General of Police’s reply on the investigation of the NYSC in March.

The tribunal chairman, Justice M.K Akano, adjourned the proceeding till August 16 for the adoption of final written addresses.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now