PDP women leader joins APC in Zamfara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader in Zamfara, Madina Shehu, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

She announced her defection to APC after a meeting with Governor Bello Matawalle on Thursday in Gusau.

Shehu said she left the PDP over poor leadership style.

She said: “I announce my defection to the APC together with women leaders of the PDP in the 14 local government areas of the state.”

In his address, Matawalle described Shehu’s defection as a welcome development for the APC in the state.

“More defectors are coming to APC from PDP and very soon we shall receive many PDP members including their leaders,’’ the governor said.

