PDP would have given Tinubu its 2023 presidential ticket if… – Gov Mohammed

The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Monday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have given its presidential ticket to former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, if he was a member of the party.

Mohammed stated this while speaking on Arise TV on his meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader at the itfar dinner organised for presidential aspirants of all the country’s political parties by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: 2023: I am better, more qualified than Tinubu, Atiku, Saraki, Osinbajo, Wike, Amaechi boasts

The governor said: “I knew it was an opportunity to meet other eminent Nigerians who are stepping out to present themselves. And I was lucky I met Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and we discussed. He was calling me consensus and I told him that ‘if you were in PDP we would have just given you the ticket because we knew that without you Buhari wouldn’t have been a president’ and so in PDP we recognise contributions.”

Tinubu is one of the several politicians eyeing the APC presidential ticket for next year’s election, while Mohammed was endorsed as the PDP consensus candidate for the north alongside the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by elders from the region last week.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now