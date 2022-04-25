Politics
PDP would have given Tinubu its 2023 presidential ticket if… – Gov Mohammed
The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Monday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have given its presidential ticket to former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, if he was a member of the party.
Mohammed stated this while speaking on Arise TV on his meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader at the itfar dinner organised for presidential aspirants of all the country’s political parties by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday in Abuja.
READ ALSO: 2023: I am better, more qualified than Tinubu, Atiku, Saraki, Osinbajo, Wike, Amaechi boasts
The governor said: “I knew it was an opportunity to meet other eminent Nigerians who are stepping out to present themselves. And I was lucky I met Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and we discussed. He was calling me consensus and I told him that ‘if you were in PDP we would have just given you the ticket because we knew that without you Buhari wouldn’t have been a president’ and so in PDP we recognise contributions.”
Tinubu is one of the several politicians eyeing the APC presidential ticket for next year’s election, while Mohammed was endorsed as the PDP consensus candidate for the north alongside the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by elders from the region last week.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...